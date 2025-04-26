Delhi govt implements visa suspension for Pak nationals

New Delhi: The Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has received a new directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals. The

decision, which will take effect from April 27, 2025, has been outlined in a formal order from the Home Department of Delhi.

According to the statement issued by the Home Department, “All existing valid visas, except Medical visas, Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, issued by Government of India to Pakistani nationals stands revoked with immediate effect from 27th April, 2025.” The government clarified that medical visas for Pakistani nationals will remain valid until April 29, 2025, after which no new medical visas will be issued.

The suspension follows the revocation of the SAARC visa for Pakistani nationals, effective from April 24, 2025. This latest measure restricts entry into India for Pakistani nationals, excluding specific categories such as long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.

The letter further noted, “This order will not apply to Long Term Visas (LTVs) and Diplomatic & Official Visas issued to Pakistani nationals.” The Home Department has directed the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration to publicize the order on their websites and take necessary actions to ensure compliance with the new directive.

The move reflects the ongoing adjustments in India’s visa policies concerning Pakistan, with the Delhi government playing a key role in implementing these changes within the capital region.