Delhi govt hosts 2-day ‘Laughter Weekend’

New Delhi: The lively corridors of Dr Ambedkar International Centre reverberated with joy as Delhi Tourism, in collaboration with the Delhi government, inaugurated a two-day “Laughter Weekend” – an event aimed at embracing the healing power of laughter.



With the presence of Saurabh Bhardwaj, Tourism Minister of Delhi, the evening commenced with an array of dignitaries, including Niharika Rai, Managing Director, DTTDC, and Geetika

Sharma, General Manager, DTTDC, among other notable officers from DTTDC and GNCTD.

The comedy night witnessed uproarious performances by the illustrious celebrity comedian and actor, Sunil Grover, enthralling the audience and eliciting waves of laughter that echoed throughout the venue.

As the evening concluded on a high note, the anticipation for the next segment, the ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan,’ heightened. Renowned Hindi poet Padmashri awardee Ashok Chakradhar, accompanied by a stellar lineup including Arun Jaimini, Popular Meerthi, Praveen Shukla, Madhu Mohini Upadhyay, Ved Prakash Ved, Pankaj Prasun, Bhumika Jain and Rasik Gupta, captivated the audience with their enchanting recitals of exquisite poems.