Delhi govt hospitals enforce rigorous uniform & ID rules

New Delhi: The Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a new directive requiring all personnel at government-run hospitals to adhere to strict uniform and name badge regulations.

This mandate, effective immediately, applies to doctors, nurses, technicians, and outsourced workers, with violators facing on-the-spot penalties. The order, issued on May 16, is intended to ensure better identification of hospital staff and enhance patient safety.

The circular, addressed to medical superintendents, medical directors, and department heads, emphasizes the importance of “colour-coded attire” and “name-plates clipped on the left side of the chest” for all hospital staff.

This initiative aims to prevent impersonation and ensure that patients and visitors can easily distinguish between hospital personnel and outsiders. The directive also specifies that outsourced workers must wear clean uniforms that display their service provider’s logo, ensuring consistency and professionalism across the board.

