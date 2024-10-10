Delhi govt honours construction agencies with Harit Ratna Award

New Delhi: In a significant move to combat pollution, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Delhi has awarded the prestigious Harit Ratna Award to ten construction agencies for their commitment to adhering to environmental guidelines.

The announcement was made by Environment minister Gopal Rai during a workshop aimed at promoting cleaner construction practices under the Anti-Dust Campaign.

The initiative aligns with the AAP government’s broader 21-point Winter Action Plan aimed at curbing winter pollution. Launched on October 7, the Anti-Dust Campaign involves the deployment of 523 teams from 13 different departments to monitor construction activities across the city.

Minister Rai stated, “I personally conducted a surprise inspection at two sites, one being a new block of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the other, a multi-story building by Godrej. At both places, we saw that the construction companies were not properly following the 14-point rules created to reduce dust pollution.”

Rai expressed concern about the laxity observed in some companies’ adherence to dust control measures. “After talking to several people, it became clear that the companies lack the seriousness they should have regarding controlling dust pollution,” he noted.

This prompted the government to take decisive action by inviting representatives from construction companies involved in 120 projects, both public and private, to a training session at the Delhi Secretariat.

During this session, participants received kits that included the essential 14-point guidelines along with pamphlets detailing specific actions to mitigate construction-related pollution. “We provided them with proper training and instructed them to also train personnel at their construction sites to implement these measures effectively,” Rai added.

The minister emphasised the government’s dual approach of recognizing compliant agencies while penalising violators. “As we had announced in the Winter Action Plan, agencies doing good work will be honoured, while violators will be penalized. I found violations at two sites, and both agencies were fined Rs 5 lakh each,” he said. Furthermore, a new website has been launched requiring construction agencies to upload compliance videos and documentation to ensure accountability.

The awarded agencies include those Involved in significant projects, such as the construction of an office complex at the US Embassy and a multi-storey building in Nehru Place. Minister Rai pointed out that today marked the beginning of ongoing recognition for efforts in reducing pollution. “This award, starting today, will continue in the future to encourage participation and strengthen the campaign against pollution in Delhi,” he asserted.

Rai also revealed that the government has written to the Union Environment minister to seek emergency measures, including artificial rain, from November 1 to 20, a period when pollution levels typically peak after Diwali. “Tomorrow, I will again urge the Union Environment minister to convene an urgent meeting for the same,” he concluded.

In response to the awards, representatives from two recognised construction agencies affirmed their commitment to environmental stewardship.

One stated, “We will train our teams on the 14-point guidelines and conduct regular on-site audits to ensure compliance. Small steps, like proper mask usage and spraying water, help minimise dust pollution.”

Another noted, “Our project management includes dust suppression systems and regular briefings on environmental regulations. It’s our duty to ensure cleaner air in Delhi for future generations.”

These initiatives reflect a collective effort to combat pollution and promote sustainability in the construction sector, reinforcing the AAP government’s commitment to improving air quality in the capital.