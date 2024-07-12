Delhi govt holds ‘Vikas Sabha’ in Narela, Bawana

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Delhi’s Environment and Development minister Gopal Rai, the Kejriwal government organised a ‘Vikas Sabha’ and plant distribution programme in the Narela and Bawana constituencies to accelerate developmental works in rural areas. Rai announced, “With an allocation of Rs 204 crore, developmental projects are underway in villages across Narela and Bawana Assembly constituencies.”



Highlighting the government’s commitment to rural development, Rai stated, “The Delhi government has allocated Rs 900 crore for development works related to villages.” He added that efforts include improving infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, water bodies, community centers, parks, cremation grounds, and playgrounds. Furthermore, Rai launched a tree plantation and distribution campaign aimed at enhancing Delhi’s green cover. “Under this campaign, approximately 7.74 lakh free saplings will be distributed this year,” he affirmed.