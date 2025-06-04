Delhi govt holds key meeting on waste management in city mkts

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen waste disposal and cleanliness systems across the city’s markets, the Delhi government convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The meeting focused on improving solid waste management in major marketplaces and ensuring cleaner surroundings for vendors and consumers alike.

Delhi’s Development and Tourism minister Kapil Mishra was present at the meeting, along with senior officials from the markets and development departments.

Various suggestions were presented by officials on effective waste disposal mechanisms in city markets. The proposals were thoroughly reviewed by the Chief Minister, who reiterated the government’s commitment to clean and well-organised market spaces. “Maintaining cleanliness in Delhi’s markets is one of our top priorities,” she stated.

The meeting concluded with a decision to enhance inter-departmental coordination for maintaining sanitation in these commercial hubs. “Relevant departments will work in close coordination to implement better cleanliness measures,” officials said. They also confirmed that a follow-up meeting will soon be held to assess progress on this front.

Highlighting the role of public cooperation, the government emphasised the importance of stakeholder involvement. “Active participation of vendors is essential in keeping the markets clean. Awareness drives will be conducted for both sellers and buyers to promote shared responsibility,” said Kapil Mishra. Officials noted that ensuring cleanliness in markets would have a direct impact on public health and food safety. “The government is committed to taking all necessary steps so that clean and safe food reaches people’s homes,” an official statement said. The initiative is seen as part of the broader effort by the Delhi administration to create hygienic, efficient, and sustainable public spaces. Authorities are expected to soon roll out awareness campaigns and operational improvements, particularly in densely populated market zones. The meeting marks a step forward in aligning market sanitation efforts with public health and urban development goals.