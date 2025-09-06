Delhi govt holds grand ‘Shikshak Mahakumbh’ on Teachers’ Day

New Delhi: The Delhi government organised a grand event, ‘Shikshak Mahakumbh’ — the State Teachers’ Honour Ceremony, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood, and other dignitaries. The event celebrated the contributions of teachers and included cultural performances by students in honour of their mentors.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the Delhi government’s efforts, saying, “The education system in the capital is in the right direction and under the right leadership. Teachers are not only knowledge providers but also the main architects of nation-building. They are the backbone of society and play an unparalleled role in shaping students’ values.” He acknowledged former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, calling teachers “crucial in instilling character and discipline in students.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the vital role of teachers in nation-building, “All teachers working today are performing not just a job, but a divine task. Every child prepared by their hands brings pride to society and the nation.” She emphasised that teaching in government schools is challenging due to resource limitations, but Delhi teachers continue to provide quality education.

She added, “Our government aims to make Delhi’s schools so excellent that parents choose them for their children not because they are affordable, but for the quality of education. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing GST on educational materials, which is a step towards raising education standards.”

Gupta also stressed equal access to education, saying, “Resources and facilities are the government’s responsibility, while teachers instill values, discipline, and a sense of nationhood in students.” She praised the recent law regulating private school fees as a relief to parents and extended her Teachers’ Day greetings.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “Teachers’ Day reminds us that education is not just a profession but a mission, as Dr. Radhakrishnan showed through his life. The greatest credit for shaping a child’s future goes to the teacher.” He highlighted the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing multidisciplinary learning, vocational exposure, experiential learning, and digital empowerment to make students future-ready.

Sood added, “Under Chief Minister Gupta’s leadership, reforms delayed due to past politics will be swiftly implemented. In the next three years, every Delhi school and student will be part of the Nipun Mission, with classrooms for grades 9–12 converted into smart classrooms, and AI used to personalize learning and monitor outcomes.” The ceremony underscored the importance of teachers in shaping the nation’s future, with leaders pledging continued support for education reforms in Delhi.