Delhi govt hikes Transport dept budget by 60% to Rs 9,110 crore

New Delhi: As toxic air continues to choke the national capital, the Delhi Government has placed a decisive bet on public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, to curb vehicular pollution and move closer to a zero-emission future. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said strengthening public transport is central to tackling Delhi’s worsening air quality crisis.

“The effective control of pollution in Delhi and NCR is not possible without a strong public transport system with seamless last-mile connectivity,” the Chief Minister said, underlining the government’s renewed focus on Metro expansion.

Announcing a historic increase in transport spending, CM Gupta revealed that the Transport Department’s budget has been enhanced by nearly 60 per cent in the 2025–26 financial year. “An allocation of Rs 9,110 crore has been made this year, compared to

Rs 5,702 crore last year, reflecting our government’s firm commitment to public transport,” she said.

A major portion of this allocation has been earmarked for Delhi Metro projects. While the previous government had provided around Rs 500 crore for Metro expansion, the current dispensation has set aside Rs 2,929 crore for 2025–26. “Adequate provisions have been made so that Metro projects proceed without hindrance,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is also clearing long-pending liabilities left unpaid by earlier regimes.

Citing studies by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and other institutions, CM Gupta said vehicular emissions are a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution. “Reducing dependence on private vehicles through a reliable public transport network is essential to address environmental degradation,” she said.

The Cabinet has approved three major MRTS Phase-IV corridors-Lajpat Nagar to Saket, Inderlok to Indraprastha, and Rithala to Kundli, aimed at improving connectivity across Delhi and NCR. For these projects, the Delhi Government is bearing a financial responsibility of Rs 3,386.18 crore. “Rs 940 crore has already been released, while the next instalment of Rs 336 crore is in process,” she informed.

The government is clearing pending Metro liabilities of nearly Rs 2,700 crore from Phases I–III. Chief Minister Gupta said Delhi’s active role on the DMRC Board ensures coordination and funding, adding the city is working towards a zero-emission transport system.