Delhi govt has built 31 flyovers in nine years: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the AAP government has built 31 flyovers in the city in the last nine years and provided all possible benefits to citizens.

Inaugurating a three-lane flyover at Moti Nagar, Kejriwal said it will cut down the travel time for commuters and provide relief to them from traffic snarls.

“Earlier, it used to take half an hour to travel half a kilometre. With the construction of the new flyover, this will be covered within three minutes. We have built around 31 flyovers since we came to power,” he said.

“What the previous governments have done in 75 years, we have done more in the last nine years. All it takes is the will to do the work,” he added.

Kejriwal said the Moti Nagar flyover is a small component and the primary component is the Club Road flyover, which will be ready by July.

“It took 18 months to build the Moti Nagar flyover and the Club Road flyover will be completed in about 21 months,” he said.

The chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has provided all possible benefits to citizens -- from free electricity to good education.

“Our government schools are so good that there is no difference between the children of the rich and the poor. We have fixed the government hospitals, opened mohalla clinics, provided free bus rides to women,” he said.

The public works department (PWD) has constructed the three-lane flyover on Moti Nagar Ring Road. It will benefit those travelling from Dhaula kuan to Azadpur and Rohtak.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said with the inauguration of the flyover, there will be an annual reduction of six lakh litres of fuel and 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution.

“The flyover will be used by more than 1.25 lakh vehicles a day and it will eliminate traffic congestion, the speed of the vehicles will increase on this stretch and it will help the people of Delhi save more than six lakh litres of fuel every year,” she said.

“The flyover will benefit not only the people of Delhi and the environment but will also boost the economic growth of the national capital,” she added.

Atishi further said till 2014-15, Delhi was known for traffic snarls and the AAP government has solved the problem in nine years.