Delhi govt greenlights 147-acre industrial hub in Rani Khera

New Delhi: In a significant move to generate employment opportunities within Delhi, the Delhi government has greenlit the establishment of an industrial hub spanning 147 acres in Rani Khera. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal on Tuesday, marking the commencement of a new venture aimed at fostering economic growth and job creation in the Capital.



The land for this expansive industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the project will focus on creating a fully eco-friendly environment.

Service industries such as IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services), and research will find a home in this innovative hub. The government envisions the development of several clusters with multilevel buildings, offering land at concessional rates to attract industries.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing this new industrial hub. The government emphasizes that the hub will provide modern amenities and attention will be given to fundamental aspects during its development.

Both local and external entities will have the opportunity to acquire land at concessional rates, contributing to the growth of the industrial landscape.

“Since it will be an entirely environment-friendly industrial centre, land allocation will prioritize industries that do not cause any pollution,” stated the government official, highlighting the commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious development.

The Rani Khera industrial hub aims to meet the requirements of service industries such as IT, ITES, and research, positioning Delhi as a manufacturing centre. The development will occur in two phases, with a smart integrated IT park comprising pollution-free building blocks. Industries like IT, ITES, media, biotechnology, research, and innovation hubs will be focal points of the hub. CM Kejriwal stressed the importance of completing the development within the set timeframe, urging relevant departments to take necessary measures.

With Kejriwal’s recent approval and the file forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor, the government anticipates swift progress upon receiving L-G approval, initiating development work promptly.