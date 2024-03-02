Delhi govt giving skills training to 1,300 beggars identified before G20 Summit

The Delhi government is providing skills training to more than 1,300 beggars who were identified in a survey conducted before the G20 Summit in the national Capital last year, according to the city’s Economic Survey.

The Department of Social Welfare has been designated with the responsibility of providing skills training to the relocated homeless beggars at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board

(DUSIB)-operated night shelters with a focus on integrating them into mainstream society, the report said.

An inter-departmental committee had been established before the G20 summit and was tasked with the responsibility of formulating strategies for the rehabilitation and relocation of beggars, according to the survey.