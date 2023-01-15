Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to family of doctor who died of Covid

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand gave Samman Rashi of Rs one crore to family of the Late Dr. Amit Gupta, who lost

his life due to Covid-19 while performing his duty at the Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

The Minister said that Dr Gupta was infected with Covid-19 while serving the patients at Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital and lost his life during treatment in the hospital. “Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate for the loss caused to his family, I hope that with this financial help, the family members will get some help in improving their future,” he said. The Social Welfare Minister assured the family of all possible help in the future as well.

He further added that although no amount can compensate the family of the deceased, this amount given by the Delhi government will hopefully assist them in meeting their future requirements. “This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of the ‘Corona-Warriors’ that the government and society are always with them,” he said.