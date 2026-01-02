Delhi govt gets final say on Metro names

New Delhi: The Delhi government will now exercise final authority over the naming of all Metro stations in the national capital, a move aimed at ensuring consistency, transparency and greater sensitivity to local identity. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a new framework under which the State Naming Authority (SNA), chaired by the Chief Minister, will clear all existing and future station names.

The decision was taken during a recent coordination meeting between the Delhi government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Under the revised arrangement, DMRC will continue to propose tentative station names while preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), but the final approval will rest solely with the SNA. Officials said the names mentioned in DPRs will now be treated as provisional and indicative in nature.

The Delhi government has also asked DMRC to submit, at the earliest, a list of names for Metro stations that are structurally complete but yet to be opened for public use. This will allow the government to formally vet and approve names before operations begin.

The move gains significance amid recurring public debates and political demands over station renaming. In November, the Chief Minister had announced changes to three Metro station names to better reflect local geography and commuter familiarity. Pitampura station on the Red Line is set to be renamed Madhuban Chowk ahead of its transformation into an interchange with the Magenta Line. Two Phase IV stations under construction will also carry revised names, North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar and Haiderpur Village.

Delhi Metro, a joint venture of the Centre and the Delhi government, has traditionally named stations after prominent localities or landmarks. However, officials noted that requests from residents’ welfare associations and elected representatives for renaming stations have increased in recent years, often at advanced project stages, leading to confusion and delays.

By vesting authority with the SNA, the government aims to establish a single, accountable decision-making body that balances public sentiment with administrative clarity and commuter convenience. The authority includes senior officials of the Delhi government, including the Chief Secretary and the Urban Development Department head, and can invite subject experts when required.

Officials believe the new mechanism will streamline decision-making, avoid last-minute changes and ensure that station names reflect Delhi’s evolving urban and cultural landscape.