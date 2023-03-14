Delhi govt gears up to ensure no power cuts during peak summers

New Delhi: The Delhi government is fully prepared to ensure that people get electricity without power cuts, even during the peak summer season, Power minister Atishi said while reviewing the Delhi government’s “Summer Action Plan” for uninterrupted power supply during the peak season on Tuesday. A high stake meeting was held with the senior officials of the Power department and three DISCOMs, where officials briefed the newly appointed Power Minister about their preparation for the upcoming summer season.



Reviewing the plan, Atishi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is the Delhi government’s priority to ensure uninterrupted 24*7 power supply during the peak summer season to the people of Delhi. Like every year, we will follow the ‘Zero Power Cut Policy’ this year too.”

During the meeting, the officials informed the Power minister that the peak power demand in Delhi last summer was 7,695 MW, and the Power department was able to meet this peak demand without any power cuts. Peak power demand may reach 8,100 MW this year, but the department said they are well prepared to meet the increasing power demand in the coming summer.

Atishi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has instilled confidence among the people of Delhi that they can get an uninterrupted 24*7 power supply. In the future, the government’s priority is to preserve the trust of people in the government by continuing the uninterrupted power supply.”

BSES discoms are geared-up to ensure reliable power-supply to meet the power demand of its over 48 lakh consumers or 2 crore residents of South, West, East and Central Delhi during the summer months. These arrangements include long term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Meghalaya, HP, and Uttarakhand. BSES discoms will get upto 630 MW (BRPL upto 330 MW, BYPL upto 300 MW) of power through banking arrangements.