Delhi govt gears up for monsoon

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has launched an all-out mission to eliminate waterlogging from the Capital ahead of the monsoon. In a high-level review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, reviewed the preparedness and follow-up actions taken on waterlogging points and road cleanliness.

A total of 445 waterlogging points have been identified in Delhi based on 2023–2025 data, with 335 falling under the Public Works Department (PWD). CM Gupta made it clear that there would be “zero tolerance for negligence” and issued a strong directive, “We will not tolerate any form of negligence. Our focus is to provide every citizen with a safe, clean, and accessible environment in every colony and street of Delhi.”

To tackle this persistent issue, nodal officers have been appointed at each waterlogging point, and they have been instructed to submit detailed action plans within a week. Additionally, 7 highly sensitive locations will be monitored directly by the Principal Secretary and Engineer-in-Chief of PWD. The CM stressed that “responsibility must be fixed at every level, from Junior Engineers to senior officials.”

During a parallel briefing, PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh revealed that engineers have been designated as local in-charges for all 335 sites and held fully accountable for drainage system readiness, equipment, and on-site emergency responses. “Freeing Delhi from waterlogging is not just a goal; it is our responsibility,” he stated. “Any negligence will result in suspension.”

The minister also shared that the city has been divided into 35 zones, and drain desilting is underway. “So far, 50 kilometers of drains have been cleaned, with a target of 1,400 km to be desilted by May 31,” he said. Round-the-clock pump operator shifts and temporary accommodations are being arranged for rapid response during emergencies. Further, CM Gupta instructed the removal of unauthorised posters and banners, warning of strict action under the Defacement of Property Act. Road repairs, pothole filling, and greening of central verges have also been prioritised.

Emphasising a long-term strategy, the CM concluded, “This is not a seasonal preparation but a continuous process. We are working on three pillars permanent solutions, coordination, and citizen convenience to make Delhi a world-class capital.”