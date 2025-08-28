Delhi govt forms panel to review big arbitration awards

New Delhi: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing financial irregularities, the Delhi government has constituted a high-level committee to review arbitration

awards of Rs 1 crore and above in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department over the past 20 years.

The committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (PWD/I & FC) on the orders of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“The purpose of forming this committee is to gather details of the decisions delivered against the government, assess the payment amounts, and evaluate the losses incurred,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The committee will include the Comptroller and Auditor General as a member, with the Additional Director General (PWD/I & FC) acting as Member Secretary. Internal

finance teams from PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control, along with audit teams from the Directorate of Audit, will provide support.