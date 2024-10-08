Delhi govt extends tenure of senior, junior resident in hospitals

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at stabilising the workforce in government hospitals, the Delhi government has announced the extension of the tenure for both regular and ad-hoc Senior Residents (SRs) and Junior Residents (JRs) until the completion of the ongoing recruitment process by a newly established Centralised Committee.



This decision comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring continuous patient care and the smooth operation of healthcare facilities. The Health and Family Welfare Department released an order on October 3, 2024, outlining the modifications to previous directives.

This includes not only extending the tenure of current SRs and JRs in all government hospitals but also permitting these facilities to hire additional residents on an ad-hoc basis in line with existing regulations.

Earlier this year, the recruitment process for junior and senior resident doctors had come under scrutiny due to allegations of malpractice and favouritism.

In response, the Delhi Health Department approved the creation of a Centralised Committee dedicated to overseeing the recruitment process, thereby eliminating direct hiring by individual hospitals. “We have established a structured approach to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment of medical professionals,” said an official from the Health Department.

Medical Superintendents and Directors have been directed to cease independent engagement of residents, including the cancellation of any recruitment advertisements.

The committee will comprise four members, including a resident doctor, and will be headed by the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

In light of the new order, the Delhi govt reiterated its focus on improving patient care and hospital operations.