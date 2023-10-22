Delhi govt extends policy meant for electric vehicles till December 31

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its existing electric vehicle policy till December 31 this year, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said.

Gahlot said the Cabinet has approved the extension of the existing policy and all incentives including subsidies under it will continue.

“Delhi Cabinet led by CM @arvindkejriwal has given its approval to extend the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy till 31.12.2023 or till notification of Delhi EV policy 2.0 whichever is earlier.

“All incentives including subsidy under the existing policy shall continue. Delhi EV policy 2.0 is in final stages and after necessary approvals shall be notified soon,” Gahlot posted on X.