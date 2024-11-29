Delhi govt extends EV policy to March 2025

NEW DELHI: In a landmark decision aimed at enhancing the city’s environmental sustainability, the Delhi government has announced the revival of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, extending it until March 31, 2025. The move is expected to bolster the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce air pollution, and further Delhi’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his excitement over the policy’s revival, stating, “Congratulations to the people of Delhi. The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy is being restarted. Now, subsidies for electric vehicles bought after January 1, 2024, will be transferred directly to buyers’ accounts. Some people conspired to stop this too, but we have successfully restarted it.” This announcement came as part of a series of policy decisions made by the Delhi Cabinet to address pollution and promote electric mobility.

Chief Minister Atishi, addressing a press conference, criticized the political opposition, highlighting the difficulties faced in implementing such progressive policies. “When the other party failed to implement such a policy in their own states, they sent Arvind Kejriwal to jail and halted this policy in Delhi for months. Due to this conspiracy against the people of Delhi, EV buyers did not receive subsidies, and road tax exemptions were not granted,” she said.

Atishi further emphasized that under Kejriwal’s leadership, the policy had successfully increased the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi. “For the past 10 years, the Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership has been working in every field. Whether it’s providing 24-hour electricity, improving schools, or implementing the EV Policy, Delhi has seen progress,” she said. The revival of the EV Policy follows a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption, with EVs now comprising 12% of all registered vehicles in Delhi, up from just 4% in 2019-20.

The Delhi Cabinet has approved retroactive compensation for electric vehicle buyers from January 1, 2024, who missed subsidies. These will now be transferred directly to their accounts. Future buyers will also benefit from road tax exemptions. The move supports the city’s push for sustainable transport and pollution reduction.