Delhi govt extends electric vehicle policy for additional three months

New Delhi: In a move aimed at promoting sustainable transportation, the Delhi government has decided to extend its Electric Vehicles (EV) policy for an additional three months, as confirmed by senior officials from the transport department.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also affirmed the extension, indicating that the policy’s validity would stretch until the conclusion of March 2024, pending cabinet approval.

The EV policy offers various incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

According to the existing policy, two-wheelers qualify for a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity.

Three-wheelers, regardless of their overall cost or battery capacity, are eligible for a Rs 30,000 subsidy. However, the subsidy for four-wheelers, set at Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, is limited to the initial 1,000 EVs registered under the scheme.

The extension comes as the EV policy, which initially expired on August 8, 2023, has undergone successive renewals due to delays in finalising a revamped policy. The transport department cited challenges stemming from the termination of services provided by advisors, consultants, and fellows who played a crucial role in shaping various transport policies, including the forthcoming EV 2.0.

Officials revealed that the government has made significant progress in crafting the new EV policy, labelled as Delhi EV policy 2.0.

Despite its near-finalisation, the effective date for the policy remains undetermined. Stakeholder consultations have been instrumental in gathering suggestions for the revised policy, with a particular emphasis on enhancing intensification, offering parking incentives for prospective EV buyers, and facilitating easier finance options with rebates in interest rates.

The decision to extend the current EV policy reflects the government’s aim towards creating a conducive environment for the growth of electric vehicles.

As the EV landscape continues to evolve, policymakers are actively engaging with stakeholders to address key concerns and incorporate valuable feedback into the upcoming policy framework.

The extension provides a temporary lifeline for EV enthusiasts, while the anticipation builds for the unveiling of the comprehensive Delhi EV policy 2.0, expected to shape the future of sustainable mobility in the national capital.