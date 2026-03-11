Delhi govt explores ‘Green Budget’ to tackle pollution

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over pollution, climate change and rapid urbanisation, the Rekha Gupta government is exploring the introduction of a Green Budget, a framework aimed at integrating environmental protection with economic development and long-term urban planning in the national capital.



According to government sources, the proposed initiative seeks to ensure that a significant share of public spending is directed towards programmes that promote environmental sustainability. These include pollution control, clean energy expansion, water conservation, biodiversity protection and other initiatives that support sustainable development.

Explaining the objective behind the move, a government source said, “The idea of a Green Budget is to ensure that environmental priorities become an integral part of development planning while maintaining economic growth.” The budgeting framework would also help authorities track investments in environment-related schemes and assess the impact of these initiatives more effectively.

The concept of green or climate budgeting has already been adopted in several countries and by some Indian states to bring greater transparency and accountability in environmental spending. The Delhi government is currently studying these models to understand how a similar system could be implemented in the capital.

Officials believe the initiative could also open new economic opportunities. Increased investment in sectors such as clean energy, sustainable mobility, waste management and green infrastructure is expected to drive technological innovation and create new employment opportunities.

“A Green Budget is not only about environmental protection; it can also help promote clean technologies, encourage innovation and generate new jobs in emerging sectors,” another official said.

Delhi has already introduced a number of measures in recent years to address environmental challenges. The government has promoted cleaner transportation through its electric vehicle policy, which aims to reduce emissions

from vehicles.

Efforts are also underway to expand solar power generation, encourage rooftop solar installations, strengthen waste management systems and improve water conservation measures. Sources said the government has begun consultations with experts, environmentalists, policymakers and different departments to explore how the Green Budget framework could be implemented effectively.

Green Budget aims to ensure environmentally responsible development while supporting economic growth.