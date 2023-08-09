Delhi govt equipping Anganwadis for holistic development of kids: DWCD minister Atishi

New Delhi: In a bid to revolutionise early childhood education and development, Delhi Women and Child Development minister Atishi visited two Anganwadi centres in Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday.



During her visit, Atishi engaged with children, inspected facilities, and interacted with Anganwadi workers. The focus was on ensuring holistic development through a nurturing environment. She also evaluated the facilities, cleanliness, and organisation of the Anganwadi centres.

The minister emphasised that the government’s focus is on making early childhood education world-class.

“After transforming Delhi government schools, the Kejriwal government is now working towards making early childhood education world-class. The Delhi government is equipping Delhi Anganwadis with all the necessary facilities that aid in the holistic development of children,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of the early years in a child’s development, she further added that children between the ages of 1 to 6 years are very curious when they come to the Anganwadi. They are eager to learn about everything around them. Research also indicates that a child’s brain experiences the most development during the ages of 0 to 6 years.

Impressed with the efforts of the Anganwadi workers, she praised their dedication and commitment to providing a positive learning environment. “The smiles on the faces of children are the source of our energy, no challenge can stop us from working for the future of the country and the well-being of the children,” she stated.

During her visit, Atishi also emphasised the role of

Anganwadi workers in shaping the lives of the young learners. She further encouraged the workers to provide a nurturing environment where children can learn without fear and with joy, thus strengthening their foundational understanding during their time at the Anganwadi.

The local parents too expressed their satisfaction with the transformed Anganwadis and have shown enthusiasm for enrolling their children. Some parents have even shifted their children from private play schools to Delhi Government Anganwadi centres due to the improved facilities provided by the government.