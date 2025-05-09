Delhi govt empowers local bodies to tackle noise pollution

New Delhi: In a landmark move aimed at curbing rising noise pollution across the Capital, the Delhi government has empowered municipal bodies and other local departments to take direct action against noise rule violators. This is the first time such decentralisation of power has been formally introduced, allowing citizens to seek faster and more localised solutions.

The Environment Minister of Delhi, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced on Wednesday that significant amendments had been made under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, allowing a wider pool of officers to inspect, issue notices, prosecute violators, and take preventive steps under the law.

“Delhi deserves peace and order, not just on paper but on the ground,” said Sirsa, stressing that the move will bring real change for residents across the city. “With this empowerment of local authorities, we are taking action where it matters, right at the source.”

Until now, the power to act against noise violations was restricted to a few senior officers, leading to complaints of inaction or delayed response. With the new directive, assistant commissioners from the municipal corporations and other local bodies have, for the first time, been added to the list of authorised officers.

Other officials who can now take action include all deputy commissioners (revenue), all sub-divisional magistrates, ACPs from control rooms and traffic divisions, SDPOs including those from railways and airports, and scientists and engineers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Sirsa described the reform as a response to a long-standing public demand. “This was a long-pending issue, I ensured it was addressed so that

citizens no longer suffer due to inaction,” he said. “With real-time enforcement now possible, we are showing our commitment to making Delhi quieter and healthier.”

The decision was made after extensive consultations with the Law Department, DPCC, and received approvals from both Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It is also aligned with recent directives issued by the National Green Tribunal and follows detailed review meetings involving senior environmental, legal, and administrative officials. “This move is going to be a game-changer, especially for old people, children, and animals who suffer the most due to uncontrolled noise,” said an environment official, explaining that the decentralised structure will ensure complaints are not lost in bureaucratic delays.