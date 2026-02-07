Delhi govt drafting Bill for unified metropolitan transport authority

New Delhi: In a major push towards transforming urban mobility and addressing long-standing challenges of traffic congestion and air pollution, Rekha Gupta government has initiated the drafting of a comprehensive Bill to establish the Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA). The move, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is being viewed as a significant institutional reform aimed at integrating the Capital’s fragmented transport ecosystem under a single governance framework.



The proposed legislation will also provide for the creation of a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF), intended to support long-term infrastructure planning and investment. Officials said the initiative reflects the government’s vision of building a “modern, efficient, people-centric and environmentally sustainable transport system” for Delhi.

To expedite the process, the Chief Minister has constituted a high-level task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and aware that Delhi’s rapid urbanisation and rising vehicular pressure require systemic solutions rather than piecemeal measures. The task force has been directed to prepare and submit the draft Bill at the earliest. Explaining the rationale behind the move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “DUMTA will bring cohesion to Delhi’s entire urban mobility system. By placing all modes of transport like metro, buses, regional rail, railways and feeder services within a single planning jurisdiction, we will ensure that mobility solutions are integrated, efficient and citizen-focused.”

The task force includes senior officials from key departments such as transport, urban development, finance, planning and public works, along with representatives from agencies including the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Delhi Police and Indian Railways. Experts in urban transportation may also be co-opted to incorporate global best practices while addressing local realities.

Highlighting the environmental dimension of the reform, the Chief Minister noted that strengthening public transport and improving last-mile connectivity are essential to reducing dependence on private vehicles. “Our government is working on short, medium and long-term solutions to address pollution, an issue that worsened over the years due to lack of structural reforms by previous governments. Establishing DUMTA is one of the most important long-term interventions to reduce dependence on private vehicles and provide clean, efficient mobility to every resident of Delhi,” she said.

The concept aligns with the National Urban Transport Policy (2006), which advocates the creation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities in large cities to enable coordinated planning and implementation. Once operational, DUMTA is expected to oversee strategic mobility planning, integrate multiple modes of transport, curb overlapping jurisdictions and improve overall efficiency in service delivery.