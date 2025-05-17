Delhi govt dissolves DMC, says Minister

New Delhi: Citing serious lapses in functioning and complaints of harassment from medical graduates, Delhi Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday announced the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Speaking to the media, Singh said the council had failed to uphold its responsibilities, particularly in processing doctor registrations, and was being dissolved under Section 29 of the Medical Council Act, 1997. “In view of the lapses, it has been decided to dissolve the DMC. Till a new council is formed, the Director of Health Services will handle all registration matters,” he stated. The decision follows multiple complaints from newly graduated MBBS doctors about delays and bureaucratic hurdles in getting registered. Singh also revealed that the Council had allegedly attempted to recommend registration for doctors facing formal complaints.

The DMC is responsible for maintaining the register of qualified medical professionals in Delhi, ensuring ethical conduct, and acting against quackery. However, internal mismanagement and staff shortages had severely affected its operations. With the registrar’s position vacant, DMC President Arun Gupta had assumed the authority to issue registration numbers, based only on a verbal resolution. The Council’s dysfunction had also disrupted provisional certification for medical undergraduates and delayed approval processes for doctors from other states seeking to practice in Delhi. Earlier in February, the registrar, Girish Tyagi, was removed from office for allegedly occupying the post unlawfully. A government show-cause notice had also flagged multiple irregularities, demanding corrective action.