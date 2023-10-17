Delhi govt dismisses CWC chairperson

New Delhi: In a decisive move to uphold the rights and welfare of children, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the dismissal of the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).



This critical decision was based on a proposal submitted by Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi, emphasising the government’s zero-tolerance policy regarding negligence in child welfare matters.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said, ‘The Delhi government is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the care, safety, and overall betterment of children. The dismissal of the CWC Chairperson serves as a stark reminder that officials who display negligence in fulfilling their duties will not be spared. In particular, the role of the Chairperson in overseeing the welfare of children is of paramount importance, and any irresponsible behaviour can have serious repercussions.’

This action stems from a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for any form of negligence within the government’s administration. The Child Welfare Committee grapples with highly sensitive cases concerning the well-being and safety of children, making the role of the CWC Chairperson pivotal.

‘The government is determined to hold those in positions of authority accountable for upholding their duties with the utmost sincerity and dedication, especially when children’s welfare is at stake,’ Atishi asserted.

The WCD Minister disclosed that a series of complaints were filed against the Chairperson of CWC-IX, encompassing allegations of undue delays in decision-making for critical cases concerning children in need, improper conduct towards committee members and staff, misuse of powers, and issuing orders without consent of committee members.