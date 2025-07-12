Delhi govt disburses ₹5L each to 24 artisans affected by Dilli Haat blaze

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to 24 artisans whose stalls were destroyed in a major fire at Dilli Haat INA market in April.

The total relief package amounts to Rs 1.20 crore.

The cheques were handed over at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, said a statement.

Gupta said the government has also waived off six months’ rent to help the affected shopkeepers get back on their feet. In addition, all the 24 artisans were allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost from July 1 to December 31.

“The government stands firmly with the victims. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each have been distributed, and six months’ rent has been waived,” the chief minister said.

She added that the government will not delay the process of justice. “Everyone will receive what they rightfully deserve on time,” she said.

Mishra reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the artisan community.

“The Delhi government stands with them, and through this ex-gratia relief, aims to help them regain their footing. Our arts and crafts are the soul of our cultural heritage. Preserving them and supporting their custodians is our collective responsibility,” he said.

At around 9 pm on April 30, a massive fire had broken out at Dilli Haat INA market, gutting stalls of 24 artisans engaged in traditional crafts like handicrafts, jewellery, carpets,

woodwork and textiles.