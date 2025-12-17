Delhi govt directs maximum 50% staff to physically attend private offices under GRAP IV, punishment for violations

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed private offices in the national capital to operate with a maximum of 50 per cent staff physically present at workplaces, with the remaining employees required to work from home, in view of GRAP Stage IV restrictions due to severe air pollution. However, exemptions have been granted in certain areas including public and private health establishments, transport, sanitation and emergency services. According to an advisory issued by the Labour Department, the direction follows amendments made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after hearings and consultations held in November.

The advisory warned that non-compliance would attract penal action under Sections 15 and 16 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other applicable laws. It said the decision was taken to curb vehicular movement, which significantly contributes to air pollution, particularly when air quality levels are very poor. According to the order, all private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must ensure that not more than half of their staff attend the workplace physically, while the rest work from home mandatorily. Private entities have also been asked to implement staggered working hours wherever feasible, strictly comply with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commuting, it stated. Exemptions have been granted to hospitals and other public and private health establishments, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management services and departments engaged in air pollution control, monitoring and enforcement activities, it added.