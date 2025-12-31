Delhi govt directs cab aggregator firms to resume ride-sharing, formulate carpooling plan

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said ride-sharing services will soon resume in the capital, and cab aggregators have been asked to formulate a carpooling framework to reduce vehicular emissions and traffic congestion.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sirsa with representatives of ride-hailing service aggregators, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, along with senior transport department officials, an official statement said.

Officials said the aggregators were directed to restart ride-sharing services at the earliest, as shared rides reduce the vehicular traffic on roads, and help curb air pollution.

The companies told the government that some technical and operational work was required before the service could be resumed, the statement said, adding that, they were directed to fully roll out ride-sharing features on their platforms within one month.

The aggregators were also directed to start developing in-app carpooling modules or separate carpooling platforms, while the transport department was asked to examine the legal framework and submit recommendations to promote carpooling in Delhi.

The meeting, held in coordination with the transport department, also focused on expanding bus and shuttle services, improving last-mile connectivity and mapping congestion-prone corridors in the capital, officials said.

Sirsa urged aggregators to expand their bus and shuttle fleets, especially on office routes and other high-demand corridors, to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

"For effective pollution control, more people must shift from private vehicles to public transport and shared mobility. Expanding shuttle and bus services will be key to improving last-mile connectivity," he said.

To promote electric mobility, the minister said privately-registered electric vehicles should be allowed to join aggregator fleets without the need for commercial registration fees, permits or similar licensing conditions, the statement read.

The transport department has been asked to examine the legal, regulatory and safety aspects of this move and propose a suitable framework to allow private two-wheeler and four-wheeler EV owners to participate, while ensuring that traffic, insurance and passenger safety norms are met.

Ride-hailing companies were also encouraged to promote green ride options and add in-app features showing emission savings, helping users understand the environmental benefits of choosing shared or electric rides, officials said. They were also asked to share route-wise data to identify congestion-prone areas and plan targeted solutions.

"The Delhi government is working on four fronts, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, dust pollution and waste management, so that people can breathe cleaner air. Partnerships with mobility aggregators are an important part of our effort to reduce traffic and promote shared and green transport," Sirsa said.

The minister urged citizens to use public transport, choose shared rides and support green mobility initiatives to help ensure cleaner air in the capital.