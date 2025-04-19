Delhi govt directs all schools to draft own smartphone policies

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has opened the door to student smartphone use in schools, but with strings attached. In a landmark ruling, the court has held that smartphones cannot be entirely banned in schools, instead

urging institutions to regulate their use through well-thought-out policies.

Following the judgment, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive to all government, government-aided, and private recognised schools across the Capital, asking them to design and implement their own smartphone policies. These school-specific policies must be crafted in consultation with parents, educators,

and digital experts to create a balanced approach that prioritises safety and learning

without ignoring the realities of modern digital life.

“The Hon’ble court has drawn up guiding principles to balance the beneficial and deleterious effect of permitting the use of smartphones in the hands of students while attending the school,” the circular dated April 17, 2025, reads.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who passed the order during a petition seeking smartphone-use guidelines, made it clear that while phones can offer safety and connectivity, their classroom use should be strictly off-limits. He rejected the idea of a blanket prohibition, noting that smartphones, in themselves, do not disrupt

teaching or discipline when responsibly handled.

Instead, the court outlined a practical framework, students should be allowed to carry phones but should deposit them at the start of the school day and collect them only when leaving. The use of phones during class hours or for entertainment purposes should not be permitted.

Cameras audio and video recording on school premises, especially in common areas and buses, are to be completely prohibited. Moreover, the court has urged schools to take a proactive approach by counselling students on the psychological risks of overusing smartphones, such as anxiety, reduced attention span, and exposure to cyberbullying.

Schools are now expected to draft clear, enforceable rules with proportionate consequences for misuse. Disciplinary actions may include temporary phone confiscation or short-term restrictions on carrying phones to school. The policy is not meant to be rigid. With technology evolving rapidly, schools must revisit and revise their guidelines regularly to meet new challenges. The judgment and the subsequent government directive mark a shift in how schools approach digital discipline, from prohibition to regulation, from control to conversation.