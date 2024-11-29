Delhi govt directed to clarify voluntary disclosure scheme

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by hotels in Delhi, directing the Delhi government to provide clarity on a controversial voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) that reportedly granted concessions to hotels for operating borewells. The tribunal’s latest order came while it was hearing a case concerning 536 hotels in the Paharganj area accused of illegal groundwater extraction.

The issue surfaced when it was revealed that some hotels and guesthouses in Paharganj were operating borewells under a voluntary disclosure scheme. However, the NGT questioned the legitimacy of this scheme, with various authorities, including the Union Ministry of Environment, the Central Ground Water Authority, and the Delhi Jal Board, denying any knowledge of its existence or formulation. The tribunal expressed skepticism about the VDS, with Justice Prakash Shrivastava remarking that “prima facie, it appears that some kind of scam is going on” due to the lack of official records or any clarity about who had approved or implemented the scheme.

In an order issued on November 22, the tribunal demanded that the Delhi government present an affidavit detailing the VDS, including the identity of the competent authority that approved the scheme. The NGT also sought information about who had directed its implementation and how it was executed. “The requisite orders of the competent authority in this regard will be placed on record by the GNCTD along with the affidavit,” the NGT added. The Delhi government’s counsel stated that the VDS was created by a committee, but details remain unclear. The NGT instructed the government to reveal actions taken to seal illegal borewells in Paharganj hotels. The next hearing is scheduled for December 20 to review progress on the borewells and VDS.