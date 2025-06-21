Delhi govt deploys high-tech automatic misting systems to combat air pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle rising pollution levels and airborne dust in the capital, the Delhi government has launched advanced Automatic Misting Systems at key locations, including Lodhi Road and Dwarka. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected the newly operational misting units at Lodhi Road on Friday, hailing them as part of a “bold, tech-backed transformation” of Delhi’s environmental strategy.

The system, now active along a 560-meter stretch of Lodhi Road, comprises 15 poles fitted with 30 high-pressure nozzles each, is capable of delivering ultra-fine mist at 40 BAR pressure. “Delhi is transforming. We are deploying bold, data-driven, and technology-backed solutions to fight air pollution,” said Minister Sirsa during the site inspection. “The Automatic Misting System is one such innovation that will become a benchmark for other states.”

Each nozzle delivers 2.8 litres of mist per hour and is supported by a 10 HP pump, stainless-steel pipelines, and dedicated infrastructure including RO units, control panels, and a pump room, all completed at a cost of Rs.34 lakh. In addition to Lodhi Road and Dwarka, similar systems are being installed along Africa Avenue and Shanti Path. Minister Sirsa confirmed that upcoming phases would extend coverage to over 25 major roads including Shahjahan Road, Tilak Marg, Zakir Hussain Marg, and Khan Market.

“This is not just a new government, it’s a new era of accountability and action,” he said, adding, “The people of Delhi haven’t forgotten how previous governments looted public resources and left the city choking in neglect.”

The government’s broader anti-pollution strategy includes the deployment of 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, 200 mechanical sweepers, and 70 electric litter pickers. All high-rise commercial buildings above 3,000 square meters have also been directed to install rooftop anti-smog guns. AI tools are monitoring pollution control compliance at construction sites.

“With sustained efforts,” Sirsa said, “the dream of PM Narendra Modi to build a Viksit Delhi is becoming a reality under the leadership of our CM Rekha Gupta.”

The initiative forms a crucial part of Delhi’s push toward sustainable urban governance and cleaner air.