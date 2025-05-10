Delhi govt defers SMC elections

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has postponed the School Management Committee (SMC) elections originally scheduled for May 9 across all government schools, citing low nomination turnout and the onset of the summer vacation.

The decision was communicated through an official notification released on Thursday, where the department acknowledged that the timing of the election, coinciding with the start of the summer holidays, would hinder meaningful participation from parents, guardians, and other community stakeholders. With schools closing for vacation on May 10, many families are expected to travel outside the city, making it impractical to hold elections during this period.

The SMC plays a vital role in school governance, serving as a bridge between the school administration and the wider community. However, according to the circular, the number of nominations received from eligible candidates, including parents and local social workers, was significantly below expectations. This prompted concerns among education officials and school heads, with several stakeholders requesting an extension of the nomination process to ensure greater representation.

Acknowledging these concerns, the DoE has decided to defer the elections and has assured that a new schedule will be issued once schools resume after the summer break. The revised dates are expected to be designed in a way that encourages broader involvement and ensures a fair and transparent electoral process.

Importantly, candidates who have already submitted their nomination forms will not be required to reapply when the elections are rescheduled. Their applications will remain valid under the new timeline, according to the department’s clarification.

The move has been largely welcomed by school principals and parents, who believe that rescheduling the elections will allow for greater engagement from the school community. “Holding elections right before the holidays would have reduced both awareness and turnout. This is a wise decision,” said a government school teacher in South Delhi.

As the department works on finalizing new dates, schools and community members are being encouraged to use the interim period to build awareness about the importance of SMCs and motivate eligible candidates to come forward when the process resumes.