Delhi govt defends offering Rs 50K per hectare for crop damage

New Delhi: An intense exchange transpired between the AAP-led Delhi government and a BJP delegation, spotlighting the administration’s unwavering commitment to farmer support. The government staunchly defended its decision to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop damage, earning applause for surpassing national standards.



Addressing concerns raised by the BJP, the government clarified that its proposal to augment compensation for farmers’ land is momentarily on hold, pending approval from the Lieutenant-Governor.

This disclosure initiated a nuanced conversation, probing into the intricacies of policy implementation and bureaucratic hurdles.

Emphasising a dedication to a consultative approach, the government asserted its commitment to understanding and addressing the diverse needs of the farming community. Conversely, the BJP delegation voiced scepticism regarding the impact of the “Black farm laws” and expressed apprehensions about the ongoing farmer protests.

In response, the Delhi government underscored the importance of comprehending farmers’ grievances and highlighted its proactive measures aimed at providing relief. The exchange illuminated the contrasting perspectives on agricultural policies, shedding light on the challenges inherent in finding common ground amid divergent political stances.

“We stand firm on our commitment to support farmers, providing Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop damage, exceeding national standards. Our proposal to increase compensation is momentarily paused, awaiting the Lieutenant-Governor’s approval. We embrace a consultative approach to address farmers’ diverse needs and remain dedicated to proactive relief measures,” stated an official from the Delhi government.

In a statement earlier in October 2021, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring compensation for farmers in the Capital who suffered losses due to crop damage. The compensation rate was fixed at Rs 50,000 per hectare.

According to the 2016 agriculture census, Delhi boasts a total cultivable area of 29,000 hectares, supporting around 21,000 farmers.