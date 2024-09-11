Delhi govt decides 50% reduction on traffic challans for specific violations

New Delhi: In a move aimed at easing the burden on courts and encouraging timely payment of traffic fines, the Delhi government has unveiled a new compounding scheme for traffic offences. Under this scheme, offenders can settle their fines at 50 per cent of the original challan amount for specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.



Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced the initiative, which applies to a wide range of traffic violations. Offenders will have 90 days from the date of notification to settle existing challans and 30 days for new challans issued after the notification. This approach is designed to streamline the process,

reduce legal disputes, and promote compliance among vehicle owners.

The compounding scheme covers numerous sections of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, including violations related to driving without a valid license, dangerous driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, and permitting unauthorised

persons to drive. Sections specifically addressed include 177, 178(1) and (2), 179(1) and (2), 182(1), 182(2), 183(i), and many more.

Minister Gahlot explained the benefits of the scheme, stating, “By rationalising the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organised.”

The new provision also empowers Assistant Traffic Inspectors (ATIs) from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and officers of the rank of Head Constable and above from the Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department to handle the compounding of fines. This delegation aims to improve efficiency in enforcement, particularly in busy public transport areas.

Gahlot highlighted the strategic aspect of the initiative, saying, “Empowering ATIs, who are present on bus lanes during operational hours, will ensure real-time enforcement and support the smooth functioning of public transport systems, particularly buses.”

By implementing this scheme, the Delhi government aims to address the increasing workload of the Transport Department and facilitate a more effective enforcement of traffic regulations. The initiative is part of the Kejriwal government’s broader efforts to enhance public safety and optimise traffic management in the Capital.