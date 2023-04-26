Delhi govt constitutes Animal Welfare Board

Delhi’s Development minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday constituted the Delhi Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty to animals in the national Capital, an official statement said. The announcement was made after the minister chaired a high-level review meeting with the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department at the Delhi Secretariat.

Orders have also been issued to speed up the construction work of Delhi’s first veterinary college which would be built on 56 acres in Satbari here, the statement said. Rai said that a total of 27 members under 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board.

He said the board will work for the prevention of cruelty to animals and will take care of them in Delhi. Besides, financial and technical assistance will also be provided by the board to the organisations involved in animal welfare works in the 11 districts of Delhi. For this, the board will continue to work as a governing body. The development comes in the backdrop of reports related to killing of stray dogs in the national Capital.

“In this Animal Welfare Board of 27 members divided under 19 categories, MLAs, people actively working in animal welfare work in the state, high officials of the concerned department, and representatives from SPCA, gaushalas and Animal Welfare Board of India have been included,” Rai said.

He added that the board will work to “ensure strict compliance of laws related to animal welfare in Delhi and help the organisations involved in this work”. “The field of veterinary science will become increasingly important in the future since it not only safeguards the welfare of domestic animals and cattle, but also safeguards human health by monitoring and managing zoonotic illnesses.

“Delhi is home to many pet animals that need medical attention. To meet this need and for better treatment of all types of animals, the construction work of the first Government Veterinary College of the city has started. Equipped with

modern training facilities, this college is being constructed in an area of about 56 acres in Satbari, Delhi,” Rai said.