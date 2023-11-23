Delhi govt concerned about pending plaints on Green Delhi app

The Delhi government has raised concerns about significant pending complaints related to the environment on the Green Delhi app, involving five key agencies or departments.

The flagged entities include Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department.

Launched in October 2020 and revamped in October 2021, the Green Delhi app serves as a platform for pollution-related grievances. However, the government reveals that, as of November 6, a total of 72,711 complaints have been registered, with 7,789 still awaiting resolution.

According to the government’s report, MCD tops the list with 46,450 complaints, 5,402 of which are pending. PWD follows with 1,002 pending out of 11,084, DDA has 463 pending out of 4,432, DSIIDC has 331 pending out of 851, while I&FC department has 200 pending out of 1,862.

The complaints primarily revolve around issues such as potholes, illegal dumping of garbage, dust, construction and demolition waste, and burning of plastic waste. An official revealed that the data has been shared with the concerned agencies, urging prompt resolution.

An official from one of the flagged departments explained, “We are committed to promptly addressing environmental concerns reflected in the Green Delhi app. While challenges exist, such as the volume of our jurisdiction, we prioritise resolving meritorious complaints within the prescribed days. However, delays may occur in cases involving court disputes or conflicts.”

The prescribed timeline for grievance resolution is two to three days, highlighting the government’s aim to addressing environmental concerns promptly.