Delhi govt completes 90% desilting of drains

New Delhi: The Delhi government has completed 90 per cent desilting of 76 drains under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) and around 50 per cent desilting work of Public Works Department (PWD) drains, officials said on Tuesday.

Water minister Parvesh Verma inspected the monsoon flood control room set up by the I&FC and directed the officials to submit 24/7 real-time progress reports on the cleaning of every drain in the control room.

“Our goal is not just to tackle rainfall but to restore the faith of Delhi’s residents that this year, they won’t face the same old problems. Our preparations are not limited to paperwork. They are happening on the

ground. This time, people will see the difference. This is not just a promise, it’s our commitment,” Verma said.

According to government officials, the work along the 2,100 kilometres of drains that come under the purview of the PWD has also progressed.