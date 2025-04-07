Delhi govt clears ₹500-crore elevated road for Sonia Vihar

New Delhi: In a move set to significantly enhance connectivity in East Delhi, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a 5.5 km elevated corridor in the Sonia Vihar-Pushta region. The Rs 500-crore infrastructure initiative, aimed at easing congestion and improving daily commute in the trans-Yamuna belt, was given a go-ahead by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after the Public Works Department (PWD) submitted a detailed proposal.

The elevated road will run from Nanaksar Gurudwara to Shani Mandir near the Uttar Pradesh border, covering a key arterial route used by thousands of commuters each day. The project, led by the PWD, is designed to address long-standing mobility issues in the area and is expected to serve as a catalyst for future infrastructure developments in the region.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed the project’s approval, highlighting the ecological considerations behind opting for an elevated structure. “We had to factor in the dense tree cover in the area. Constructing a conventional road would have required large-scale deforestation. Hence, the decision to build a flyover. We’ll begin work after final discussions with the Flood Department,” Verma said.

Local legislator and Minister Kapil Mishra, who has been advocating for the project for several years, welcomed the decision. Calling it a “historic win” for trans-Yamuna residents, Mishra said the project would bring major relief to lakhs of commuters who face daily bottlenecks on the stretch. “This road has been a persistent issue. The BJP government has taken swift steps to get it approved. This flyover is proof that our promises are translating into on-ground action,” he said.

In addition to the Sonia Vihar flyover, the Delhi government has outlined several other major road infrastructure projects aimed at improving urban mobility and decongesting key routes.

Among these, the city plans to develop dedicated road corridors along both banks of the Sahibi river, stretching from Dhasa to Wasai Darapur. This initiative seeks to streamline vehicular movement through the western parts of the Capital.

Further, four critical stretches currently under PWD jurisdiction will be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for maintenance and expansion.

These include significant portions of NH-10 (Peeragarhi to Tikri border and Peeragarhi to Zakhira), NH-2 (Ali Village to Ashram), and NH-148A (MG Road).

Additionally, the government will relocate a police post near the Dhaula Kuan metro station and build a new slip road from NH-48 to Naraina. This measure is aimed at smoothing access to IGI Airport and reducing congestion in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Minister Verma reiterated the government’s commitment to building a future-ready Capital. “Our vision is to create a seamless, modern transportation network that meets global benchmarks,” he said.