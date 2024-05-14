Delhi govt cleared proposal to increase pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts, HC told

New Delhi: The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has approved the proposal to enhance pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts here from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Delhi government told the high court that a request was made to the Centre to raise the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of the district judges in Delhi by amending Section 39(1) of the Punjab Courts Act, 1918 by the Parliament and for this purpose, the matter may be placed before the cabinet.

The matter, which recently came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Manmeet PS Arora, is now listed for further proceedings on October 8.

The court was hearing a plea by advocate Amit Sahni seeking enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts here from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The petitioner has informed the decision to enhance the limit has already been taken by the high court on its administrative side but, even after a year, the Centre is yet to notify it. According to the Delhi government’s status report, filed on May 7 through Principal Secretary (Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs) Bharat Parashar, the Under Secretary to the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice had written a letter on November 1, 2023 to Parashar, requesting him to send the requisite proposal clearly indicating the level at which it has been approved along with the draft amendment Bill.

It said on the basis of this letter, the Delhi government’s Law Department immediately initiated the process to get the required approval from the competent authority at the level of the state government for amending section 39(l)(a) of the Punjab Courts Act 1918, to increase the appellate pecuniary jurisdiction of district judges. The report said after obtaining the approval of the Delhi LG, a letter was sent to the Joint Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice, Department of Justice, in January informing it that the proposal has been approved by the Delhi High Court, Delhi government and the LG and a request was made to raise the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of the district judges in Delhi, for which the matter may be placed before the cabinet. It added that once the provision is amended and the appellate pecuniary jurisdiction of the district judges is raised to Rs 20 lakh, the next step will be to issue a notification by the high court increasing the jurisdictional value of a civil judge to try the cases which does not exceed Rs 20 lakh.

Last year, the high court had, while dealing with another plea by the petitioner on the same issue, noted that a full court took a decision on February 9, 2022 to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of civil courts and a communication in that regard had been sent to the ministry concerned by the high court on March 7, 2022.

Sahni had contended the pecuniary limit of Rs 3 lakh is very meagre for civil courts which results in a large number of cases being filed before district courts that have a much wider jurisdiction, going up to Rs 2 crore.

The high court had then disposed of Sahni’s plea which said the pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges posted in the national capital has changed from time to time from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh in 2003 but not after that.

In his present petition, Sahni said the Centre cannot be permitted to sit over the decision of a full court without any logical reasoning and that the pecuniary jurisdiction of civil judges needs to be increased so that the stagnation faced by them and the burden of cases upon district judges can be reduced.