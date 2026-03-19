Delhi govt classifies digital printing on flex/vinyl/PVC as Green Category

New Delhi: In a major boost to Delhi’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) push, the city government has reclassified digital printing on flex, vinyl and PVC under the Green Category, paving the way for faster approvals and reduced regulatory delays for the sector. The move aligns the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms and is expected to benefit a large number of small and medium enterprises.



Announcing the reform, Industries and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described it as a significant step towards balancing environmental protection with economic growth. “This is another big move towards EoDB after we relaxed the CTO timeline for Green Category industries last year. For entrepreneurs in Delhi’s vibrant printing sector, aligning with CPCB’s scientific categorization fosters responsible growth without compromising our war on pollution,” he said. He also thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her support in implementing the reform.

Under the revised framework, industries falling in the Green Category will now benefit from a much shorter Consent to Operate (CTO) timeline. Applications will be deemed approved within 20 days if no decision is taken, significantly reducing the earlier waiting period of up to 120 days.

Highlighting the broader impact, Sirsa said, “This rational approach ensures we protect Delhi’s air while empowering businesses, this is the Delhi Model of balanced progress.” He added that the government’s strategy focuses on “rewarding low-risk, non-polluting industries” through streamlined compliance.

The minister noted that digital printing now joins over 125 sectors already placed in the Green Category, including apparel, furniture, toys and packaging units, many of which are driven by MSMEs.

Calling the reform long overdue, Sirsa said, “Our goal has been to end old License Raj delays and build trust-based systems for small businesses in the National Capital.”