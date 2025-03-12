Delhi govt celebrates ‘Holi Mangal Milan’

New Delhi: The BJP’s Delhi government’s Media Department organised its annual ‘Holi Mangal Milan’ at the state office, bringing together over 500 journalists and senior leaders for a vibrant celebration. This year’s event was particularly special as it marked the first Holi since the new government took office, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several ministers in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the significance of the occasion. “This Holi of 2025 is special as our government is in Delhi, and we must reaffirm our commitment to serve everyone without discrimination,” she said. She emphasised the government’s focus on ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen without bias.

State president Virendra Sachdeva, who personally welcomed guests with a sandalwood tilak and flower petals, underscored the government’s dedication to public service. “Just as the colors of Holi bring joy to everyone, we must, through our workers, fill the lives of Delhi’s citizens with all kinds of colorful services,” he said.

For the first time, the annual event featured a live musical performance, adding to the festive atmosphere. Leaders and journalists danced and sang traditional Phag songs, while the celebration of flower Holi added a unique touch. The venue was decorated beautifully under the supervision of State Office Incharge Brijesh Rai and Deputy Incharge Amit Gupta.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and Delhi government ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Members of Parliament Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal, and Nishikant Dubey were also present, along with senior party leaders and office bearers.

The gathering saw participation from various MLAs, municipal officials, and key figures from the Delhi government, all of whom enjoyed traditional Old Delhi cuisine and festive delicacies. The celebration reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to working closely with journalists and citizens to foster

a spirit of inclusivity and service.