Delhi govt cancels ₹60L CM residence renovation tender

New Delhi: The Delhi government has cancelled a Rs.60 lakh tender issued for the renovation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s official residence on Raj Niwas Marg, citing “administrative reasons,” according to official documents.

The tender had proposed extensive installations at the CM’s residence, including 14 air conditioners, multiple television sets, and other electrical fixtures. The Public Works Department (PWD) had floated the tender after allotting two government bungalows to the Chief Minister, one designated as her residence and the other as her official camp office.

“The tender related to certain proposed electrical and furnishing works at the CM’s official residence stands cancelled due to administrative reasons,” a senior official from the department confirmed.

Rekha Gupta had inaugurated her camp office last week at one of the bungalows allotted on Raj Niwas Marg. The second bungalow, intended for her personal use as residence, was at the centre of the now-cancelled tender.

The scrapped proposal drew attention primarily for its scale, particularly the provision for 14 air conditioning units and several high-end television sets. However, no official response has been issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) regarding the cancellation.

Sources in the administration indicated that the decision was taken after a review of the proposed expenditure and existing infrastructure.

An internal review led to the decision to drop the renovation plan in its current form. While the CM’s camp office is functional, future plans for her residence remain uncertain. PWD may revise and reissue the tender,

timeline pending.