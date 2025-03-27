Delhi govt bans illegal meat sale from pavements; 2 AAP MLAs suspended

New Delhi: On a day when two AAP legislators were suspended from the Assembly for unruly behaviour, the Delhi government on Thursday announced action against all illegal sellers of meat encroaching pavements, an assurance given to two BJP MLAs who raised the issue in view of the approaching Navratri festival. The suspension of the legislators followed PWD Minister Parvesh Verma mentioning “Bhai” while complaining about frequent attempts to disrupt his reply in the House. Speaking in Hindi, Verma objected to interruptions and said, 'Where have you brought such misbehaviour from, Bhai?”

Karol Bagh MLA of AAP Vishesh Ravi and Kondli legislator of AAP Kuldeep Kumar raised loud protests, alleging the use of unparliamentary language by Verma against Leader of Opposition Atishi. Subsequently, Speaker Vijender Gupta asked them to tell him about the unparliamentary word used by Verma, but the two failed to respond and continued to create a ruckus. Following this, the Speaker ordered marshals to escort the two AAP MLAs out of the House. Talking to IANS, Vishesh Ravi alleged that Minister Verma disrespected LoP Atishi by making a comment while pointing towards her. “It is unfortunate that such language has been used against a woman legislator who is also a former Chief Minister,” Ravi said after being marshalled out. Kuldeep Kumar also objected to Verma’s remarks. “His comments show that the BJP is anti-woman,” Kumar told media reporters. Earlier, while replying to a question in the Assembly, Minister Verma said that strict instructions had been issued to all officials to remove all illegal sellers of meat and fish from the city.

The PWD Minister assured the legislators that a Special Task Force (STF) would be formed, comprising officials of PWD and SDM, to remove encroachment. “Encroachment which could not be cleared in the past 10 years would be removed now. The local PWD officials and police will be responsible for ensuring that the encroachers do not return to the pavements,” he said. He was responding to a question from BJP’s Shakur Basti legislator Karnail Singh, who asked if there was any plan to act against illegal meat sellers operating from pavements in view of the ensuing Hindu festival of Navratri. “Apart from encroachment, the illegal sale of meat from pavement also hurts religious sentiments,” he said. Another BJP legislator, Ravinder Singh Negi, representing Patparganj, also objected to the illegal sale of meat and fish from pavements during Navratri. Later, AAP legislator Som Dutt asked if the government had any proposal to give Rs 20,000 a month to temple priests.

Minister Verma took a swipe at the previous AAP government and said it was a welcome sign that after being in power for 10 years, the Opposition party has started caring for temple priests. The Minister said, “The previous government during the past 10 years was paying monthly honourarium only to maulvis.” Verma also slammed the previous AAP government for not spending any money despite allocating Rs 80 crore for taking Delhiites on pilgrimage. He objected to attempts by the AAP legislators to disrupt questions related to Chhath Puja, Kawar Sewa, pilgrimages and Urs. The treasury benches, subsequently, erupted over alleged attempts by the Opposition AAP to block questions over Chhath Puja.