Delhi govt assures uninterrupted food supply for NFSA & ONORC beneficiaries amid flood

New Delhi: As heavy rains and flooding continue to affect parts of the capital, the Delhi government has assured that food supplies will reach all eligible beneficiaries without disruption. Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday reviewed the ongoing distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and directed officials to strengthen transparency and accessibility at fair price shops.

Officials informed the minister that 57 percent of the September quota of free ration has already been distributed, covering nearly 72.7 lakh beneficiaries across Delhi. Additionally, 1,45,610 beneficiaries under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, including migrant workers, have availed their entitlements so far this month.

Sirsa said the capital’s performance in the nationwide portability scheme has set an example for others. “With the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, launched under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country. It is among the top-performing states in ration distribution to migrants under this scheme,” he said. The minister also underlined the importance of transparency. He instructed officials to ensure that every fair price shop prominently displays details of the Vigilance Committee, category-wise entitlements, stock positions, total number of beneficiaries, and helpline numbers. He added that information about ONORC eligibility must also be made visible outside shops to avoid confusion among beneficiaries.

Reassuring citizens of uninterrupted supplies, Sirsa said, “We are ensuring that food reaches everyone in need without delay. I have instructed officials to maintain fair price shops’ operations and prevent any deprivation of rations. Through coordination with the Revenue Department, we are facilitating prepared food packets to everyone in need.”

Amid continuing rainfall and flood-related disruptions in low-lying areas, the government is also focusing on immediate relief for displaced families. Sirsa stressed that the state’s response was guided by the principle that no household should be left behind during emergencies. “The government’s coordinated efforts are a testament of our commitment to supporting citizens during challenging weather conditions. We have reliable mechanisms in place to deliver food where needed,” he said.

The NFSA distribution in Delhi covers both Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) categories, with allocations of wheat, rice, and sugar provided free of cost as per Government of India norms.