Delhi govt asks schools, colleges to postpone physical sports events due to poor air quality

New Delhi: Citing dangerous pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered an immediate halt to all physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December. The directive applies to every school, college, university and sports body operating in the city, and follows a formal advisory issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which warned that continuing such events could pose serious health risks.

In its communication, the CAQM had underlined growing concerns about the health risks posed by outdoor sporting activities during severe pollution episodes. The Commission noted that air quality trends across the NCR have consistently remained in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, and stated that physical sporting events planned during these two months “may be postponed” in the interest of public health.

Acting on this instruction, the Directorate of Education and Sports issued a fresh circular on Thursday. The order explicitly directs all institutions under the Delhi government, including government and aided schools, recognised private schools under the DoE, as well as schools run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board, to ensure full compliance.

Universities, colleges and sports associations recognised by National Sports Federations and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have also been covered under the mandate.

The circular further states that these institutions “are directed to ensure strict compliance of the above directions till further orders.” Officials clarified that events can resume only after the government reviews pollution levels and issues fresh guidelines.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ range on Friday, with experts warning it may soon slip to ‘severe’. With multiple stations recording hazardous levels and stagnant winter winds trapping pollutants, authorities said postponing sports events is essential for public health.