Delhi govt approves plan to supply raw water to upcoming Dwarka WTP

New Delhi: The Delhi government has finalised a raw water distribution plan to operationalise the upcoming 50 MGD Dwarka water treatment plant (WTP), officials said on Thursday.

“Delhi’s growing population needs modern water solutions, not excuses. The operationalisation of the 50 MGD Dwarka Plant is a crucial step in securing our city’s future water needs,” water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said.

DJB is reallocating groundwater to support the upcoming 50-MGD Dwarka water plant, drawing from 228 tube wells across key clusters. The project aims to stabilise supply in Dwarka, Najafgarh, Palam and nearby areas.