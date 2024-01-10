Delhi govt approves development projects worth Rs 245 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Village Development Board passed 284 new proposals worth Rs 245 crore on Tuesday for roads and drains in the villages of the national capital, and decided to set up a task force to check delays in the implementation of the projects, Development Minister Gopal Rai said.



He said a six-member task force has been formed to monitor the execution of the projects on a weekly basis as there have been complaints of delay.

The minister said 564 development projects worth Rs 759 crore were already approved by the board for the villages.

So far, projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore have been passed by the board under this head in 2023-24, he said at a media briefing.

Rai further said engineers from the irrigation and flood control department and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), who execute development works in rural and urbanised villages respectively, have been instructed to complete the projects approved by the board within their timelines.

‘Till the last meeting of the board, 564 projects worth about Rs 759 crore were approved for 194 villages of Delhi. The (Arvind) Kejriwal government is committed to providing all the basic facilities to the villages of Delhi,’ he said.

A special camp was held at the Delhi Secretariat to expedite the development work related to the villages of Delhi. Officers of the departments concerned disposed of and addressed the issues related to the projects.