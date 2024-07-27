Delhi govt approves assistance of over `25L to student who won bravery award

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 25.55 lakh to an MBBS student who won the National Bravery Award in 2017, minister Atishi said on Friday.



The financial assistance will be given to Akshit Sharma, an MBBS student who received the National Bravery Award in 2017 along with his sister Akshita Sharma, Delhi Higher Education minister Atishi said.

Since 2019, the Delhi government has been giving financial assistance for higher education to Akshita, who recently completed LLM, she said.

Atishi also met National Bravery Award-winning siblings Akshit and Akshita. “The Kejriwal government stands with these children who

show bravery for the country and society; their bravery

is an example for the whole country,” she said. The minister said under Delhi’s Financial Assistance Scheme, students from the city who receive the National Bravery Award and whose parent’s annual income is less than Rs 2 lakh get 100 per cent

tuition fees, a special grant of Rs 2,500 per month, and a grant of Rs 5,000 annually for stationery.