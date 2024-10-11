Delhi govt approves 100 new schemes worth Rs 93 crore

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and facilities in the rural areas of the National Capital Territory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has approved 100 new development projects worth Rs 93 crore.



The decision was made during a meeting of the Delhi Gram Vikas Board held at the Delhi Secretariat, chaired by Development Minister Gopal Rai.

The approved projects are aimed at improving essential amenities in the villages of Delhi, covering a wide range of areas including roads, drainage systems, community centres, parks, and playgrounds. “The board has approved the installation of 100 benches in larger villages and 20 benches in smaller villages,” Gopal Rai announced, emphasising the government’s commitment to enhancing public infrastructure in rural areas.

During the meeting, members discussed ongoing projects and addressed various concerns regarding both pending and new proposals. Minister Rai reiterated the purpose of the Delhi Gram Vikas Board, stating, “The government had established this board to ensure the development of Delhi’s villages.”

He underscored that the board’s initiatives aim to create a balanced development approach, ensuring that rural areas receive the same level of attention as urban centres.

The new schemes will include the construction of link roads and rural roads, development of water bodies like ponds and reservoirs, and enhancement of community facilities such as gymnasiums, crematoriums, and parks. Furthermore, there will be a focus on improving drainage systems and repairing existing structures like Chaupals and Baraat Ghars to better serve community needs.

The government has instructed officials to ensure that all village development projects are completed within a specified time frame, reinforcing the urgency and importance of these initiatives. “Department officials were instructed to process project files related to village development within the stipulated time frame,” Rai noted, highlighting the administration’s proactive stance on rural development.

The approval of these projects marks a pivotal step in the Delhi government’s strategy to uplift the living conditions of those residing in its rural areas. By investing in basic infrastructure and community resources, the AAP government aims to create a more equitable environment for all residents of Delhi, regardless of their location.